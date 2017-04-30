

A special weather statement is in effect for much of the Ottawa region. Environment Canada says many areas will get between 20 and 40 mm of rain. Some spots could see to 75 mm starting Sunday and continuing into Monday.

A low pressure system is expected to "soak southern portions of the province." Heavy thunderstorms are also possible.

Sunday's rainfall amount could be 20-40 millimetres.

