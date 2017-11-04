Significant rain coming to Ottawa Sunday
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 4:31PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 4, 2017 4:32PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa area. Up to 40 millimetres of rain is expected through the day on Sunday.
A low pressure system from the western United States is currently moving towards Ontario. Given the fairly recent rain across the province, the statement is serving as an early alert for potentially significant rain. There are also concerns more flooding could happen across the region.