

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Public Health is looking for public input on its proposal to limit access to junk food in city buildings,

The five-point plan from the city's health agency would limitfood and beverage marketing to kids on municipal property, in schools, and limit access to food high in salt, fat and sugar on city property.

The city is having a Facebook live chat Wednesday until 3 p.m. on the subject, and CTV Ottawa is hosting one later. Visit our Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 to have your say.

A bilingual survey is available on the city's website until Aug. 14.