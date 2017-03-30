Shooting in Nepean's Centrepointe neighbourhood sends one man to hospital
Ottawa Police investigate a shooting on Kentsdale Drive in Nepean, March 30, 2017
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 11:38PM EDT
The Ottawa Police Service's Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a shooting that took place in a residential neighbourhood in Nepean.
Police were called to Kentsdale Drive at 5:50 Thursday evening. Investigators cordoned off the street and could be seen going in and out of the house at 20 Kentsdale. They were also seen scouring the road outside the house with flashlights. They say the shooting happened outside.
An unidentified male was taken to hospital with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. His injury is described as non-life threatening.
