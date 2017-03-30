

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Police Service's Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a shooting that took place in a residential neighbourhood in Nepean.

Police were called to Kentsdale Drive at 5:50 Thursday evening. Investigators cordoned off the street and could be seen going in and out of the house at 20 Kentsdale. They were also seen scouring the road outside the house with flashlights. They say the shooting happened outside.

An unidentified male was taken to hospital with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. His injury is described as non-life threatening.