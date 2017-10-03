

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting at Billings Bridge Mall.

Police were called to the Bank Street mall around 3:35 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

Investigators have determined that during a fight involving several men, a firearm was discharged.

The men involved in the altercation fled the scene before officers arrived.

A short time later, two men believed to be involved in the altercation showed up at the Ottawa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the fight is asked to contact Ottawa Police.