Police are searching for suspects after some shinny hockey players in the Glebe were jumped and robbed last month.

The group was playing hockey in Glebe Memorial Park around 11 p.m. on Jan. 2 when police say three people pulled up in a Silver Mazda 3.

Two people got out of the car; police say one of them had a "Taser-like device" and brass knuckles. That man assaulted one hockey player with the Taser, while the other man assaulted another player, police say. The alleged victims suffered minor injuries.

The suspects fled with property belonging to four of the hockey players, including wallets and cell phones.

A stolen credit card was later used at a convenience store on Greenbank Road.

Police have released photos of one of the suspects, described as a white man aged 28-30, bald with a ginger beard and wearing a grey hoodie.

The other suspect is also described as a white man aged 28-30, about 5-foot-9.

There's no description of the third suspect, who police say was the driver of the car