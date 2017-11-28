

While some people were attending sanctioned Grey Cup parties this weekend, officers from the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit were busy investigating sex rings.

Police visited 11 hotels in the Ottawa area from November 22nd until the 25th and found at least 20 women who identified as sex trade workers.

Two of those women were immediately rescued from abusive situations.

Officers also identified some of the people believed to be responsible for victimizing the women.

According to Inspector Jim Elves, large-scale festivities like the Grey Cup cause the demand for prostitutes to increase.

Police continue to investigate and no word on any charges.

Anyone with information about human trafficking in our city or elsewhere can call the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005.