

CTV Ottawa





Frustrated parents in Shawville are speaking out after several students came home with insect bites.

The Western Quebec School board says different exterminators have been sent in to Dr. S. E. McDowell elementary school but new cases keep popping up and they haven't been able to determine what the insects are.

Students started reporting bug bites in mid-April. The school board says the school has been cleaned with carpets steam-cleaned or removed, plants removed and areas sprayed.

The school was closed on May 3 but reopened the next day.

Pest control was at the school again on Wednesday and it will be cleaned from top to bottom over the long weekend.

The school board says another meeting will be held on Friday.