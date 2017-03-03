

Ottawa Police have charged seven people following a brazen robbery at a cellphone store on Montreal Road.

Ottawa Police say two suspects entered the store at Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard last evening dressed in disguise.

One was armed with a knife, the other was carrying pepper spray.

The two employees in the store were bound and pepper sprayed.

The suspects then fled the store with a number of cellphones.

Ottawa Police located a getaway vehicle a short time later and made five arrests.

Two other people were picked up later in the investigation.

The two victims were treated by paramedics on the scene.

The following people have been charged in the robbery: