

CTV Ottawa





A sentencing hearing begins today in Pembroke, Ontario for triple murderer Basil Borutski. The 62-year-old was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for shooting deaths of Anastasia Kuzyk and NathalieWarmerdam. Borutski was convicted of second-degree murder for the strangling death of Carol Culleton. All three women were killed in the Ottawa Valley at three separate locations on September 22, 2015.

Borutski is sentenced to life in prison, the sentencing hearing will determine when he will be able to apply for parole.