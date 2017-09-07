Sens cut 1,500 seats from Canadian Tire Centre
The Canadian Tire Centre, home to the Ottawa Senators, is seen on Monday, September 9, 2013. (Canadian Tire Corporation, Ltd.)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 11:27AM EDT
The Ottawa Senators say Canadian Tire Centre is now the “right size” for the upcoming season.
President Tom Anselmi announced that 1,500 seats have been removed from the arena ahead of the start of the Sens season.
Capacity is now 17,000 for Senators games.
There will be a couple of other changes at Canadian Tire Centre this season. There will be new hamburgers and hot dogs available for fans.
The popular “O” logo is also at centre ice this season.
O baby! #Sens say "Oh" still a secondary logo but fans love it so they put it at centre ice. Live at 12 @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/mcKv2SN3Pr— Patricia Boal (@PatriciaBoalCTV) September 7, 2017