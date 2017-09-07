

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Senators say Canadian Tire Centre is now the “right size” for the upcoming season.

President Tom Anselmi announced that 1,500 seats have been removed from the arena ahead of the start of the Sens season.

Capacity is now 17,000 for Senators games.

There will be a couple of other changes at Canadian Tire Centre this season. There will be new hamburgers and hot dogs available for fans.

The popular “O” logo is also at centre ice this season.