It's official: the Ottawa Senators are heading to Sweden next season.

The Senators will travel to Stockholm in November to play two regular-season games against the Colorado Avalanche, the NHL announced on Friday.

The games on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 will mark the sixth time the NHL has played regular-season games in Europe, and the first time since 2011.

“We have more Swedish players than ever in the NHL, and we are extremely pleased that the 2017 SAP NHL Global Series will allow us to showcase a number of those players, with their NHL teams, in their homeland,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release.

Senators captain Erik Karlsson and Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog are playing in their home country as NHL players for the first time.

The Senators opened their 2008-2009 season in Stockholm with two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Current Senators Chris Neil and Chris Kelly were on that team.

The Friday game will count as a home game for the Avalanche, and the Saturday game will be a Senators home game.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Mar. 29.