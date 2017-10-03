Senators to honour former GM Bryan Murray
This sticker remembering Bryan Murray has been added to the Ottawa Senators helmets. (Ottawa Senators/Facebook)
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017
The Ottawa Senators will pay tribute to their former coach and GM this season.
A decal has been added to the players' helmets to honour Bryan Murray.
The sticker has the initials - BM - surrounded by the words "Family man, friend, coach and mentor ... 1942 to 2017"
Murray passed away on August 12th after a battle with cancer.