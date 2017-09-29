

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$4.75 million.

Anderson will make $5.5 million in the first year of the contract and $4 million in the second, according to a release issued by the team.

The 36-year-old posted a record of 25-11-4 with a 2.28 goals-against-average, a .916 save percentage and five shutouts in 40 games with Ottawa last season. He started each of the Senators 19 playoff games, recording 11 wins, a 2.34 GAA, a .922 save percentage and one shutout.

Anderson is Ottawa 's franchise leader among goaltenders with 151 victories and 293 games and sits second in team history with 24 shutouts.

Originally acquired by the Senators from the Colorado on Feb. 18, 2011, in exchange for Brian Elliott, Anderson has a 151-99-34 career record with Ottawa , with a 2.59 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

The 14-year NHL veteran from Park Ridge, Ill., has played 506 career regular-season games with Chicago, Florida, Colorado and Ottawa , posting a 238-182-57 record with 38 shutouts.