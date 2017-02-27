Senators acquire forward Alex Burrows from Canucks for prospect Dahlen
Vancouver Canucks' Alex Burrows lines up during a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Vancouver, B.C., on Feb. 19, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 5:40PM EST
VANCOUVER -- The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a push to the post-season, acquiring forward Alex Burrows from Vancouver in exchange for prospect Jonathan Dahlen.
The trade gives the Senators a skilled pest with plenty of playoff experience at forward.
Burrows, 35, has played 822 regular-season games with the Canucks, posting 193 goals, 191 assists and 1,066 penalty minutes. He has added 19 goals and 15 assists in 70 playoff games.
He had four straight seasons of at least 25 goals from 2008-09 to 2011-12 playing largely with the Sedin twins. His best offensive days are behind him -- he has nine goals in 55 games this season -- but he will still bring sandpaper to a Senators team that is pressuring Montreal for top spot in the Atlantic Division.
Dahlen, 19, was selected in the second round, 42nd overall, by Ottawa at the 2016 NHL draft.
He has impressed at the international level, registering six points in seven games for Sweden at the 2017 world junior championship and leading his country in scoring with five points in five games at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka under-17 tournament.
