

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Senators have acquired Matt Duchene from the Colorado Avalanche in a three-team deal that will see Kyle Turris off to Nashville, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

The Senators also send goalie Andrew Hammond and prospect Shane Bowers to Colorado along with Ottawa's first round pick in 2018 and third round pick in 2019.

Turris will sign a six-year extension with the Predators worth $36 million.

Duchene left the ice during the first period of Colorado's Game against the New York Islanders Sunday evening, just moments before the trade was announced. His first two games as an Ottawa Senator will be against his now former team in Sweden.