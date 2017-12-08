

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A section of Highway 174 is closed following a serious crash.

Ottawa Police will only say there was a “motor vehicle collision” in the westbound lanes of the road overnight.

One person has been taken to hospital.

The westbound lanes of Highway 174 are closed between Jeanne D’Arc and Montreal Road while police investigate. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes on Innes Road or Montreal Road.