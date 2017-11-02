

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





It’s not quite as big as last time, but another hole in the ground has opened up on Rideau Street, just outside the Rideau Centre.

OC Transpo buses have been detoured onto the Mackenzie King bridge in the meantime. STO routes that serve Rideau Street have been detourted to Mackenzie Avenue and Wellington Street.

routes 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 18 will be detoured due to road degradation on Rideau .Catch rtes Mackenzie King https://t.co/9qivfXfYoQ — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 2, 2017

Retour à la maison à partir du centre-ville #Ottawa | Arrêts sur l’avenue Mackenzie et Wellington desservis. Aucun service Centre Rideau. pic.twitter.com/cBWi7AGZMm — STO (@STOGatineau) November 2, 2017

OC Transpo is warning of "system-wide delays" in the wake of the detour.

There will be system-wide delays due Rideau Street closure: rts 4,5,6,7,9,11,12,14,18 detoured onto Mac Bridge. https://t.co/9qivfXfYoQ — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 2, 2017

In a statement, Steve Cripps, Director, O-Train Construction, Transportation Services Dept., said, "Crews are currently on Rideau Street investigating a pothole that has developed over a sanitary sewer. Rideau Street has been blocked to traffic as a precaution and to facilitate the investigation. The City’s Infrastructure Services office has been apprised of this situation.”

It’s been over a year since a massive sinkhole opened up on Rideau Street, rerouting traffic for weeks. That one was blamed on sandy, saturated soil that collapsed, breaking a water pipe. The collapse led to the crater that stretched across all lanes of traffic and swallowed a van.

In a follow-up statement, Cripps said crews have excavated the road in the area around the hole. "Initial indications are that there is consolidation of materials around a hydro duct bank," Cripps said. "Crews are currently using a hydro-vac to further expose the area in question to confirm the initial indications. Once that is complete, the area will be backfilled with concrete, and a steel plate will be placed over the area. Once we have Engineer's sign-off, the road will be reopened."

It remains unclear how long buses will remain rerouted.

The road is closed between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.

Rideau closed from Sussex to Dalhousie - emergency repairs. Duration unknown. Avoid area. #otttraffic — Ottawa_Traffic (@Ottawa_Traffic) November 2, 2017

=