Hunt Club Road is now open after a collision Wednesday evening.

Both eastbound and westbound roads were closed for several hours between Conroy Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive are closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The collision happened Wednesday around 6:12 p.m. in a yard on Maple Park Private at Hunt Club.

Ottawa Paramedics says two teenagers suffered minor injuries. A third was released at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.