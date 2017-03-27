

CTV Ottawa





A second suspect has been charged in relation to a stabbing in Vanier in December after turning himself in to police.

Police say Said Muddei, 26, turned himself in last week. He is facing four charges including robbery, breaking and entering, and aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Dec. 19, 2016. Police say two men entered a building in the 300 block of Richelieu Avenue and forcibly entered an apartment.

One occupant was stabbed; another was confronted by the other suspect brandishing a handgun.

The suspects fled empty-handed.

Earlier this month, Faysal Bashir, 32, was arrested and charged with robbery, breaking and entering, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.