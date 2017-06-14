

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police have charged a second person in the October 2015 death of Christine MacNeil.

Emilio Spezzano, 57, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of MacNeil , police said Wednesday afternoon.

Spezzano and MacNeil were a couple until shortly before her death, according to police.

MacNeil, 25, was shot and killed at the Four Points Sheraton in Gatineau on Oct. 19. 2015.

Ottawa's Blake Dooley, 53, was charged with first-degree murder in February 2016 in her death.

Spezzano is due to appear in court on Thursday.