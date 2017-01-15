

Paramedics say seatbelts and the right car seats are credited for helping save the lives of a young family after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to Riverside Drive near Tremblay Road just after 1 o'clock Sunday afternoon.

An SUV rolled over after it collided with another vehicle. A mother and her two young daughters had to be freed by bystanders. The mother only suffered minor injuries, the two girls were unharmed.

The driver and another person in the other vehicle were also unharmed.