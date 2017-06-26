Sean Wilson's Best Reads
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 1:30PM EDT
Sean Wilson, Creative Director of Ottawa's International Writers Festival, shares best Summer Reads, plus celebrate Canada's 150th birthday by reading Essential Canadian works.
Summer Reads
Jordan Abel - Injun
Howard Jacobson - Pussy
Robert M. Sapolsky- The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst
Peter Frankopan - the Silk Roads
Vite Thanh Nguyen - The Sympathizer
Andrew Pyper- The Only Child
Fredrik Backman - Beartown
Kelly Barnhill - The Girl Who Drank The Moon
Eden Robinson - Son of a Trickster
James S.A. Corey- Babylon's Ashes
Jeremy Hanson-Finger - Death and the Intern
Louise Penny - A Great Reckoning
Naomi Klein - No Is Not Enough
Chelsea Vowel - Indigenous Writes
Essential Canadian
David O'Meara - A Pretty Sight
Dionne Brand - Ossuaires
Margaret MacMillan - History's People
Miriam Toews - A Complicated Kindness
Michael Ondaatje- In the Skin of a Lion
John Ralston Saul - A Fair Country
Richard Wagamese - Indian Horse
Rohinton Mistry - A Fine Balance
Madeline Thien - Do Not Say We Have Nothing
Ami McKay - The Birth House
Margaret Atwood - MaddAddam
Lawrence Hill - The Book of Negroes
Alice Munro - A Wilderness Station
Carol Shields - The Stone Diaries
Dennis Lee - Alligator Pie