Sean Wilson, Creative Director of Ottawa's International Writers Festival, shares best Summer Reads, plus celebrate Canada's 150th birthday by reading Essential Canadian works.

Summer Reads

Jordan Abel - Injun

Howard Jacobson - Pussy

Robert M. Sapolsky- The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst

Peter Frankopan - the Silk Roads

Vite Thanh Nguyen - The Sympathizer

Andrew Pyper- The Only Child

Fredrik Backman - Beartown

Kelly Barnhill - The Girl Who Drank The Moon

Eden Robinson - Son of a Trickster

James S.A. Corey- Babylon's Ashes

Jeremy Hanson-Finger - Death and the Intern

Louise Penny - A Great Reckoning

Naomi Klein - No Is Not Enough

Chelsea Vowel - Indigenous Writes

Essential Canadian

David O'Meara - A Pretty Sight

Dionne Brand - Ossuaires

Margaret MacMillan - History's People

Miriam Toews - A Complicated Kindness

Michael Ondaatje- In the Skin of a Lion

John Ralston Saul - A Fair Country

Richard Wagamese - Indian Horse

Rohinton Mistry - A Fine Balance

Madeline Thien - Do Not Say We Have Nothing

Ami McKay - The Birth House

Margaret Atwood - MaddAddam

Lawrence Hill - The Book of Negroes

Alice Munro - A Wilderness Station

Carol Shields - The Stone Diaries

Dennis Lee - Alligator Pie



