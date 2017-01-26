

CTV Ottawa





It was a tense afternoon in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau.

Police responded to reports of a firearm at a local residence, right across the street from a primary school.

The incident began around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Gatineau Police blocked off the area around Rue Thomas and set up a command centre right beside École Internationale du Village. Investigators found a firearm in an apartment at 17 Rue Thomas. Four people were taken into custody without incident.

During the operation police were careful to protect the school children. "We had police officers present inside the school and the students were kept inside the school but at the opposite side of where the potential threat was," says Sgt. Jean-Paul LeMay with the Gatineau Police. The students were allowed to leave the school, again from the side opposite the apartment building, at the end of the school day.

According to LeMay, students at the school had first spotted a man with a gun on Tuesday, but police were only alerted to the situation Thursday.

No further details of the arrests were available while the investigation is on-going.