School bus in ditch causes major traffic backups in Ottawa's south end
A school bus went into the ditch on Albion Rd. north of Mitch Owens Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 11:49AM EST
Luckily no children were aboard a school bus that ended up in a ditch this morning in the city's south end.
It happened just before 8 a.m. on Albion Rd. north of Mitch Owens Rd.
Both directions of traffic were affected, causing major backups.
The bus was towed out safely and there were no injuries to report.
