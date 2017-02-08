School bus cancellations and school closures
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 6:09AM EST
Here is a complete list of school bus cancellations – Feb 8 – 6 a.m.
Ottawa Carleton District School Board
Ottawa Catholic School Board
Upper Canada District School Board
Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
French Public and Catholic Schools in Ottawa, Brockville, Kemptville, Merrickville, Marionville, Carleton Place, Prescott & Russell
Buses cancelled for Ottawa-Carleton Association for Persons with Developmental Disabilities Special Runs & Quinlian Centre
Schools are open!
School closures
Blyth Academy Ottawa is closed.
School buses running for Public and Catholic Schools in Renfrew County.