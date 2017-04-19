

CTV Ottawa





The abandoned Wallingford-Back mine has long been popular with visitors who illicitly come to swim or paddle in the turquoise waters of its lake or admire the imposing stone colums of the interior.

Community leaders in West Quebec meet tonight to decide on the future of the Wallingford-Back Mine. Will it be developed as a tourist site, or demolished?

The former quartz and feldspar mine closed in 1972.

Popular for pond hockey in the winter months

Each winter, the crystal-clear ice that forms at the bottom of the abandoned mine forms a skating rink like no other.

A group of skaters are dwarfed by their surroundings - an abandoned mine in Mulgrave-et-Derry,Quebec. Jan. 29, 2016

Growing debate

Jean-Marie Duchamps, who lives in the Gatineau hills, says the area is not built for the hundreds of new visitors, and that there are no properly paved roads, no garbage cans, or parking lots to support tourists. As a result people are littering, and parking off to the side of small dirt roads, preventing other vehicles from passing.

Due to the recent surge in tourists, Quebec's Energy and Natural Resources Department has asked the regional municipality to recommend one of two scenarios: either develop the mine as a tourist site, or "secure the site" by demolishing it.

Community leaders in West Quebec meet on April 19, 2017 to decide the future of the site.

Where is the Wallingford-Back Mine?

The Wallingford-Back Mine is situated in a remote part of West Quebec in the Municipality of Mulgrave-et-Derry.

Related Articles: