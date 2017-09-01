

CTV Ottawa





A new survey shows that customer satisfaction with Gatineau's bus service is on the decline.

According to an annual survey released Thursday, satisfaction with the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) in Gatineau has dropped to 6.2 out of 10 this year, compared to 7 points last year.

The quality of service also fell by 0.5 points to 6.5, respondents said.

The annual survey looks at six factors including on-time performance, travel time and courtesy of drivers.

The survey was conducted by Leger and included responses from 1,003 Gatineau residents, including 502 STO users, 18 and over. The respondents were contacted by phone and on the internet between December 2nd and 201th, 2016.