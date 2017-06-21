

The Salvation Army is planning a move to Vanier.

The organization has submitted a planning application to redevelop 333 Montreal Road, currently a Salvation Army thrift store.

The new 103,000-square-foot facility "is designed to serve a broad range of community needs" and be a catalyst for the redevelopment of Montreal Road.

CTV News has learned the $60-million community hub would replace the organization's ByWard Market location, which has been the focus of controversy for neighbouring businesses and residents.

The move is in response to Mayor Jim Watson calling for the shelter to be moved out of the downtown core.

The organization is expected to reveal more details on the proposal Thursday morning.

