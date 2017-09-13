

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa residents can learn more today about the Salvation Army’s proposed new Community Hub in Vanier.

The Salvation Army is hosting a public consultation and open house at the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre on Coventry Road from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is invited to drop by to learn more about the proposed $60 million facility.

Plans were unveiled in June to open a new Community Hub on Montreal Road to replace the Salvation Army’s Emergency Shelter on George Street in the ByWard Market. It would include Emergency Accommodations, an Emergency Disaster Services Team, Community and Family Services, Addiction Services and a Thrift Store.

Councillor Mathieu Fleury says his office will offer a shuttle bus from Vanier to the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre so Vanier residents can attend the Salvation Army's Public Consultation and Open House. The bus will depart every 15 minutes between 4 and 8 p.m. from the Centre Francophone Vanier on Marier Ave.

SOS Vanier will be holding a rally between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. outside the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre. SOS Vanier is opposed to the Salvation Army’s proposal because it says it does not “embrace best practices for dealing with homelessness.” SOS Vanier adds locating a shelter on a traditional main street will negatively impact businesses and business investment in the community.