Roads have re-opened after OC Transpo chemical scare near National War Memorial

Investigators alongside a Hazardous Materials team had to shut down part of Rideau Street just east of Elgin last night after reports of a possible chemical scare.

Police would only say they are investigating an incident but were thin on details.

Reportedly, a bus driver had to be treated after a possible reaction to an undisclosed substance. CTV also heard that two paramedics were assessed after potential exposure.

Roads were closed for at least two hours but reopened before midnight.

Ottawa police said they were waiting for test results to see if the material was indeed something of a dangerous nature.

More to come…