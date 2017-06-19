

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa firefighters say they responded to a blaze at an abandoned house in Barrhaven at 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

They say it happened at 1034 McGarry Terrace.

Fire crews had the blaze knocked down within half an hour.

No injuries were reported. An investigator has been notified about the incident, but the cause and cost of the damages have not yet been determined.

Roads are closed in the area due to the fire:

Police say Strandherd Dr. from Riocan Ave. to Longfields Dr. is completely closed.

Marketplace Ave. from Riocan Ave. to Longfields Dr. is also closed, including McGarry Terrace.