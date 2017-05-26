Road closures for Ottawa Race Weekend 2017
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 3:36PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2017 4:13PM EDT
With about 43,000 runners expected to converge on the capital this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, there will be major traffic disruptions on Saturday and Sunday.
Here's a full list of the road closures.
Road closures on Saturday, May 27 (click here for an interactive map):
- Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas- 1 to 9 p.m.
- Elgin Street between Cooper and Wellington– 1 to 7:30 p.m.
- Elgin Street between Cooper and Frank– 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Elgin Street between Catherine and QED– 3:30 to 8:45 p.m.
- Lisgar Street between Cartier and Elgin- 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Elgin Street between Lisgar and Catherine- 6:15-7 p.m.
- Frank Street between Elgin and QED- 2:45-3:45 p.m.
- Queen Street between Elgin and O’Connor– 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- O’Connor between Wellington & Albert– 3:30–4:35 p.m.
- Wellington between Bank and Colonel By Drive eastbound– 3:30-5 p.m.
- Lakeside- 6-8 p.m.
- Bronson southbound between Lakeside and Col. By– 6-8 p.m. (lane reductions)
- Colonel By Drive between Rideau & Main– 3-6:15 p.m.
- Colonel By Drive between Main and Hawthorne– 3-8:30 p.m.
- Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Bronson- 3-8:30 p.m.
- Pretoria Bridge– 3:30–8:45 p.m.
- Argyle between and Elgin and Queen Elizabeth Drive- 6:30-8:45 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Somerset & Elgin– 2–9:00 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin and Preston- 3-8:30 p.m.
Road closures on Sunday, May 28 (click here for a map):
- Laurier Avenue between Elgin and Metcalfe– 5–10 a.m.
- Laurier Avenue between Nicholas and Elgin– 5 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Preston & Elgin- 6-10:45 a.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Lawrence Frieman & Laurier- 5 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin and Somerset W.- 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Elgin Street between Cooper and Slater– 5–10:30 a.m.
- Elgin Street between Cooper and Catherine– 8:45-9:45 a.m.
- Lisgar Street between Cartier & Elgin– 6-8:30 a.m.
- Cooper Street between Cartier and Somerset W- 7:45-8:30 a.m.
- The Driveway between Cooper and Somerset W- 7:45-8:30 a.m.
- Wellington Street eastbound between Elgin and Col. By– 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Rideau westbound between Sussex and Mackenzie– 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Preston between Q.E. Driveway & Carling– 6:30-10:45 a.m. (northbound lanes)
- Carling westbound between Preston & Sherwood– 6:45-11 a.m.
- Carling eastbound at Preston– 6:45-11 a.m.
- Sherwood Dr between Carling & Fairmont– 6:15–11:15 a.m.
- Fairmont Avenue between Sherwood & Wellington– 6:15-11:30 a.m.
- Wellington St. between Fairmont & Island Park Drive– 6:15-11:45 a.m.
- Richmond Road between Island Park and Athlone– 6:15–9:30 a.m.
- Athlone between Richmond and Scott- 6:15-9:30 a.m.
- Sir Frederic Banting and Colombine– 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Scott eastbound between Churchill & Island Park– 6:15–10 a.m.
- Scott westbound between Island Park and Parkdale- 6:15 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Island Park between Scott and Richmond– 8:15-11:45 a.m.
- Sir John A Macdonald Parkway/Wellington between Booth and Island Park– 6:15 a.m.– 12:15 p.m.
- Booth Street between Wellington and Eddy Street– 6:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
- Eddy Street between Booth and Wright–7 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Alexandre Tache between Eddy and Montcalm– 7 –12:45 p.m.
- Alexandre Tache between Montcalm and Scott– 7 –10:45 a.m.
- Scott between Alexandre Tache and Graham– 7 –11 a.m.
- Lac des Fees between Graham and St. Jean Bosco– 7–11 a.m.
- Jean Bosco between Lac des Fees and Lois- 7-11:15 a.m.
- Lois between St. Jean Bosco and Montcalm- 7-11:30 a.m.
- Montcalm between St. Joseph and Papineau– 7-11:30 a.m. (southbound lanes only)
- Montcalm between Papineau and Wellington- 7-11:30 a.m.
- Montcalm between Wellington & Tache- 7 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
- Wellington between Montcalm and Laval– 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Laval between Promenade du Portage and Wellington– 7 a.m. -12:45 p.m.
- Promenade du Portage between Laval and Hotel de Ville- 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Hotel de Ville between Promenade du Portage and Laurier– 7 a.m.– 12:45 p.m.
- Laurier between Hotel de Ville and des Allumettieres– 7 a.m.–1:15 p.m.
- Sussex Drive between York and Rockliffe Parkway– 6 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
- Sussex Drive between York and Rideau– 7 a.m. -1:45 p.m.
- MacKenzie Avenue between St. Patrick & Rideau– 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- George Etienne Cartier Parkway between Princess and Aviation Parkway– 6:45 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
- Princess Street between Sussex & Lisgar Road– 6:45 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
- Lisgar Road between Buena Vista and Rockliffe Parkway– 6:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
- Birch between Sandridge and Hemlock- 6:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Hemlock westbound between Birch and Beechwood– 6:45 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Beechwood westbound between Lansdowne and Acacia– 6:45 a.m. -1 p.m.
- Beechwood one lane westbound between Acacia and Crichton- 6:45 a.m.- 1:15 p.m.
- Crichton northbound between Beechwood and Dufferin– 6:45 a.m.– 1:15 p.m.
- Dufferin between Stanley and Crichton– 6:45 a.m.– 1:15 p.m.
- Stanley between Dufferin and Sussex– 6:45 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
- Colonel By Drive – Rideau to Hawthorne Ave.- 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Pretoria Bridge– 6 a.m.–2 p.m.