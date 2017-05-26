With about 43,000 runners expected to converge on the capital this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, there will be major traffic disruptions on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a full list of the road closures.

 

Road closures on Saturday, May 27 (click here for an interactive map):

  • Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas- 1 to 9 p.m.
  • Elgin Street between Cooper and Wellington– 1 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Elgin Street between Cooper and Frank– 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Elgin Street between Catherine and QED– 3:30 to 8:45 p.m.
  • Lisgar Street between Cartier and Elgin- 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Elgin Street between Lisgar and Catherine- 6:15-7 p.m.
  • Frank Street between Elgin and QED- 2:45-3:45 p.m.
  • Queen Street between Elgin and O’Connor– 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • O’Connor between Wellington & Albert– 3:30–4:35 p.m.
  • Wellington between Bank and Colonel By Drive eastbound– 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Lakeside- 6-8 p.m.
  • Bronson southbound between Lakeside and Col. By– 6-8 p.m. (lane reductions)
  • Colonel By Drive between Rideau & Main– 3-6:15 p.m.
  • Colonel By Drive between Main and Hawthorne– 3-8:30 p.m.
  • Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Bronson- 3-8:30 p.m.
  • Pretoria Bridge– 3:30–8:45 p.m.
  •  Argyle between and Elgin and Queen Elizabeth Drive- 6:30-8:45 p.m.
  • Queen Elizabeth Drive between Somerset & Elgin– 2–9:00 p.m.
  • Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin and Preston- 3-8:30 p.m.

Road closures on Sunday, May 28 (click here for a map):

  • Laurier Avenue between Elgin and Metcalfe– 5–10 a.m.
  • Laurier Avenue between Nicholas and Elgin– 5 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Queen Elizabeth Drive between Preston & Elgin- 6-10:45 a.m.
  • Queen Elizabeth Drive between Lawrence Frieman & Laurier- 5 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin and Somerset W.- 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Elgin Street between Cooper and Slater– 5–10:30 a.m.
  • Elgin Street between Cooper and Catherine– 8:45-9:45 a.m.
  • Lisgar Street between Cartier & Elgin– 6-8:30 a.m.
  • Cooper Street between Cartier and Somerset W- 7:45-8:30 a.m.
  • The Driveway between Cooper and Somerset W- 7:45-8:30 a.m.
  • Wellington Street eastbound between Elgin and Col. By– 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Rideau westbound between Sussex and Mackenzie– 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Preston between Q.E. Driveway & Carling– 6:30-10:45 a.m. (northbound lanes)
  • Carling westbound between Preston & Sherwood–  6:45-11 a.m.
  • Carling eastbound at Preston– 6:45-11 a.m.
  • Sherwood Dr between Carling & Fairmont– 6:15–11:15 a.m.
  • Fairmont Avenue between Sherwood & Wellington– 6:15-11:30 a.m.
  • Wellington St. between Fairmont & Island Park Drive– 6:15-11:45 a.m.
  • Richmond Road between Island Park and Athlone– 6:15–9:30 a.m.
  • Athlone between Richmond and Scott- 6:15-9:30 a.m.
  • Sir Frederic Banting and Colombine– 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Scott eastbound between Churchill & Island Park– 6:15–10 a.m.
  • Scott westbound between Island Park and Parkdale- 6:15 a.m.–12 p.m.
  • Island Park between Scott and Richmond– 8:15-11:45 a.m.
  • Sir John A Macdonald Parkway/Wellington between Booth and Island Park– 6:15 a.m.– 12:15 p.m.
  • Booth Street between Wellington and Eddy Street– 6:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
  • Eddy Street between Booth and Wright–7 a.m.–1 p.m.
  • Alexandre Tache between Eddy and Montcalm– 7 –12:45 p.m.
  • Alexandre Tache between Montcalm and Scott– 7 –10:45 a.m.
  • Scott between Alexandre Tache and Graham– 7 –11 a.m.
  • Lac des Fees between Graham and St. Jean Bosco– 7–11 a.m.
  • Jean Bosco between Lac des Fees and Lois- 7-11:15 a.m.
  • Lois between St. Jean Bosco and Montcalm- 7-11:30 a.m.
  • Montcalm between St. Joseph and Papineau– 7-11:30 a.m. (southbound lanes only)
  • Montcalm between Papineau and Wellington- 7-11:30 a.m.
  • Montcalm between Wellington & Tache- 7 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
  • Wellington between Montcalm and Laval– 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
  • Laval between Promenade du Portage and Wellington– 7 a.m. -12:45 p.m.
  • Promenade du Portage between Laval and Hotel de Ville- 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
  • Hotel de Ville between Promenade du Portage and Laurier– 7 a.m.– 12:45 p.m.
  • Laurier between Hotel de Ville and des Allumettieres– 7 a.m.–1:15 p.m.
  • Sussex Drive between York and Rockliffe Parkway– 6 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
  • Sussex Drive between York and Rideau– 7 a.m. -1:45 p.m.
  • MacKenzie Avenue between St. Patrick & Rideau– 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • George Etienne Cartier Parkway between Princess and Aviation Parkway– 6:45 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
  • Princess Street between Sussex & Lisgar Road– 6:45 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
  • Lisgar Road between Buena Vista and Rockliffe Parkway– 6:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
  • Birch between Sandridge and Hemlock- 6:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
  • Hemlock westbound between Birch and Beechwood– 6:45 a.m.–1 p.m.
  • Beechwood westbound between Lansdowne and Acacia– 6:45 a.m. -1 p.m.
  • Beechwood one lane westbound between Acacia and Crichton- 6:45 a.m.- 1:15 p.m.
  • Crichton northbound between Beechwood and Dufferin– 6:45 a.m.– 1:15 p.m.
  • Dufferin between Stanley and Crichton– 6:45 a.m.– 1:15 p.m.
  • Stanley between Dufferin and Sussex– 6:45 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
  • Colonel By Drive – Rideau to Hawthorne Ave.- 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Pretoria Bridge– 6 a.m.–2 p.m.