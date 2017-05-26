

With about 43,000 runners expected to converge on the capital this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, there will be major traffic disruptions on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a full list of the road closures.

Road closures on Saturday, May 27 (click here for an interactive map):

Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas- 1 to 9 p.m.

Elgin Street between Cooper and Wellington– 1 to 7:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Cooper and Frank– 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Catherine and QED– 3:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Lisgar Street between Cartier and Elgin- 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Lisgar and Catherine- 6:15-7 p.m.

Frank Street between Elgin and QED- 2:45-3:45 p.m.

Queen Street between Elgin and O’Connor– 3:30-4:30 p.m.

O’Connor between Wellington & Albert– 3:30–4:35 p.m.

Wellington between Bank and Colonel By Drive eastbound– 3:30-5 p.m.

Lakeside- 6-8 p.m.

Bronson southbound between Lakeside and Col. By– 6-8 p.m. (lane reductions)

Colonel By Drive between Rideau & Main– 3-6:15 p.m.

Colonel By Drive between Main and Hawthorne– 3-8:30 p.m.

Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Bronson- 3-8:30 p.m.

Pretoria Bridge– 3:30–8:45 p.m.

Argyle between and Elgin and Queen Elizabeth Drive- 6:30-8:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Somerset & Elgin– 2–9:00 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin and Preston- 3-8:30 p.m.

Road closures on Sunday, May 28 (click here for a map):