

CTV Ottawa





Rising hydro rates in the province of Ontario are hurting local curling clubs already suffering from a drop in membership.

For many hours of the day the sheet of ice at the Arnprior Curling Club is packed with people perfecting their shots and slides. Calls can be heard reverberating across the building, constructed in the 1970s.

Douglas Algier has been curling at the club for 11 years and said he has seen the club change before his eyes.

"It's a great sport and the social end of it is fantastic," Algier said.

"I think it is extremely valuable for the community, not only the little rocks, but for the daytime curlers, the seniors. I think it is a necessity for Arnprior and the community."

Membership here is about 180 strong, down from 400 just a few years ago. The club's president said it is getting harder to recruit players, especially younger ones, meaning there is less money coming in to help with renovations and upgrades to the facility. Many provincial curling clubs, like Arnprior's, were built in the 1970s or earlier and require major upgrades from new heating and cooling systems that run on gas instead of electricity, to new roofs and upgrades to make the facilities fully accessible.

"Every dollar taken away from hydro impacts our ability to maintain the building and the equipment," said Robert Jennings, the club's president. "It's a real challenge in terms of creating the sources of financial support you need to keep the building running."

Jennings said hydro bills have increased about 10 or 15 per cent a year, with bills rising from roughly $21,000 in 2014 to approximately $24,000 last year. Although he said the club has a strong fundraising base and great volunteers, the rising cost of hydro is making it harder and harder to keep the club above the red.

"It could make us or break us. It's the difference between making a critical repair and being able to pay the bills," Jennings said.

This a problem plaguing many rural curling clubs. The head of the Ontario Curling Association has said up to 20 per cent of its 200 members could face closure in the next few years if hydro rates continue to rise.