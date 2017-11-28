

Downtown merchants are calling on Ottawa Police to increase foot patrols along Rideau Street.

Peggy Ducharme, the Executive Director of the Ottawa Rideau BIA, has noticed an increase in crime in the area since police changed how they deploy front line workers.

Ducharme collected nine letters from business owners and operators voicing their concerns. She says there are many others who have reached out privately.

“There has been throughout the year an increasing level of comments coming in from a variety of sources including residents and all the business categories including hotels, retailers are so on,” Ducharme said.

Owners along Rideau St. say concerns range from theft, to pan-handling and property infractions.

One owner says there are intoxicated patrons coming into stores along Rideau, or lingering out front of shops.

“It’s kind of scary when we have clients in here, they don’t want to see that, we get used to it a little bit because we’ve been down here for 25 years, but I don’t think the general public wants to see that too much,” said Eric Dionne, co-owner of a clothing store on Rideau.

Police Association president, Matt Skof, says he is hearing similar complaints for officers in the downtown core.

“There are several of my colleagues… and it’s the same feedback from them,” Skof said. “Given the recent severities of crime, as well as the pop-up injection sites, and the new formation of the supervised injection sites – they’ve seen an incremental increase in nuisance crimes, as well a difference in demeanor just by the lack of presence of policing.”

Ducharme is hoping Ottawa police will provide additional officers to walk Rideau St., at least throughout the holidays. She feels more permanent solutions will require a team effort by city partners.

“There are a number of people that impact the experience and safety on the street, and could perhaps be better utilized to alleviate some of these concerns.”