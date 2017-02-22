

CTV Ottawa





The Rideau Canal skateway is closing for the season, the NCC announced Wednesday, after several days of mild weather and a forecasted high of 14 C on Saturday.

The mild weather will cause the canal ice to deteriorate "to the extent that it will not be possible to restore the surface for skating," the NCC said in a release.

There were 25 skating days this year on the canal. That's seven days longer than last season, which was the shortest skating season in the canal's history at 18 days.

The NCC is warning the public to stay off the canal now that it's closed and the ice is getting thinner