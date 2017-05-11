

CTV Ottawa





The world famous Goodyear blimp will fly over Ottawa this summer as part of Canada's 150th birthday.

Goodyear has just launched a contest which features an all-inclusive trip to Ottawa and a VIP ride for two on the famous blimp.

You can enter the contest here.

The Goodyear blimp flew over Toronto, Oshawa, and Vancouver in 2016.

The new modern blimp can fly at 117km/h and is equippd with three engines.

The Goodyear Blimp is prominently featured in the biggest sporting events of the year, such as the NBA and NFL play-offs.