

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Valley has not been spared from widespread flooding that has captured much of Ontario and Quebec.

Dozens of homes and cottages in Rhoddy’s Bay in McNab-Braeside Township have been affected after heavy rains caused the Ottawa River to overflow onto streets.

Residents and volunteer firefighters have teamed up to fill sandbags and pile them up in front of waterfront properties.

Monday water levels are expected to peak with a 60 per cent change of flurries or rain showers for the Ottawa area in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

Residents will be on-site trying to hold back water level. Those looking to join can follow along through Rhoddy’s Bay Facebook Page.