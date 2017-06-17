

There’s a sense of sheer exhilaration as the high-speed, high-energy race cars at Red Bull Global Rally Cross whip around the closed track at the Aviation and Space Museum.

The souped-up ford fiestas and VW beetles resemble your average car from the outside, but inside they are anything but. These specially crafted cars are built for speed, going from 0 to 100 km in less than two seconds.

“I love it,” said Chris weeks, who attended the two-day event with his family. “ You can feel it right through your bones and it makes me feel like a little kid again.”

The event is the first of its kind in Ottawa and in Canada.

“We want to have a huge economic impact in 2017, over $300 million dollars and rebrand the city,” LaFlamme said. “An event as cool as GRC is really contributing to change the perception about Ottawa.

The Director of Ottawa 2017 Guy LaFlamme said organizers were so thrilled with turnout they are likely to bring the event back for a few years to come.

"I just spoke to the owner of GRC and he is so impressed," LaFlamme said Saturday. "He's ecstatic by the public's reaction and I think its very promising they will be here for the next three years."

Ontario native Steve Arpin is the only Canadian in the race. He is used to competing in the United States and said racing in Canada is a unique and memorable experience.

"I'm just a normal kid from St. Francis, ON, and I get to race cars for a living. How cool is that?," he said. "To share a little piece of that experience and to share all the experiences I've had with the fans is just awesome."

The event at the Aviation and Space Museum wraps up Sunday, June 18th.