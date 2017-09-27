

CTV Ottawa





Residents of Caldwell Avenue will hold a community march Wednesday one week after a deadly shooting.

Area councilor Riley Brockington and Police Chief Charles Bordeleau are inviting resident to a rally called “Stand for Caldwell.” Residents say they want to “take back their streets” to prevent further violence on the street.

This comes after Hamzeh Serhan died last Wednesday after being shot outside a townhome in broad daylight.

A group of mothers and concerned neighbours held a demonstration last Thursday calling for security cameras to be installed at Ottawa Community Housing buildings on Caldwell Avenue and more police action.

The march begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Carlington Recreation Centre.