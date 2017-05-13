

There’s a street in Ottawa competing with Sens Mile for having the most enthusiastic Ottawa Senators fans.

As of Friday, every pole on Geneva St. in Westboro has been draped with the Senators colours and topped with the team’s flag.

After knocking at a few doors CTV learned the superfan behind the new design is Allan Ford.

“I’ve been a fan since 97 I’d say,” Ford said. “I did this last time in the Cup finals in 2007… and it just seemed right, right now with the team to do it again.”

The neighbours said they do not mind the decorations, if fact, many assisted in the process, and are rooting for the team.

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight in game one in the Eastern Conference Final after defeating the New York Rangers in round two.