

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





More than one hundred and twenty homes in east end Ottawa have had their mail delivery suspended because of unsafe conditions. Some residents say they haven’t had mail delivery in weeks.

The residents live in two rental complexes along Brittany Drive and Bangs Street off St. Laurent Boulevard. Tayler Larivière has lived in the complex on Brittany Drive for six years. He's had problems here but he's always had mail; at least until now.

“The mail just stopped two or three weeks ago,” he says.”

There are as many theories as to why Canada Post suspended service as there are residents.

Larivière was told it had to do with ice buildup on the stairs leading into the units.

“This is the ice we're talking about,” he says as he points to a slippery step that he has already cleared many times this winter, “It's a big issue because the way the roof is slanted, it leaks straight on to the stairs and sometimes it is sheer black ice and I’m terrified to come up my own front door.”

Shawn Tassé heard it was because of rodents.

“Supposedly there were rats,” he says, “and one of the mailmen saw them and there was a bad smell and that's all I’ve heard since then. I don’t know what's going on.”

Ashley Lyons, who lives on Bangs Street around the corner, says it was lighting.

“Canada Post is saying they're not delivering because they don't have lights in our sections,” she says, “so we took it upon ourselves to put our own lightbulbs in.”

One hundred and twenty-five units are affected by the suspension. They received letters last week telling them they'd have to drive to the depot on Lancaster to pick up their mail.

In an email, Jon Hamilton with Canada Post said it has had ongoing issues with mail delivery here.

“We've been making every effort to deliver to addresses in the area,” he said, “despite unsafe conditions ranging from snow and ice covered walkways to open garbage in areas.”

Canada Post says it has tried to resolve the issue with the property manager. Manor Park Estates wouldn't agree to an interview but told us that they have mounted mailboxes on the exterior of some of their rental units in the hopes that may fix the concerns Canada Post has expressed.

In the meantime, the residents are stuck in the middle, watching as their neighbors across the street get their mail.

“I want my mail,” says Lyons, “I don't want to travel halfway across the city to get it.”

When that'll happen is unclear. Canada Post says it wants a resolution but at the time, it can't ignore the health and safety concerns.