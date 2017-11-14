

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police say a report of inappropriate touching from a young girl has led them to find a significant amount of child pornography.

Police say the girl had first told her mother that a man had inappropriately touched her. Following an investigation, police arrested a 46-year-old Gatineau man last Thursday. He appeared in court that same day and remains in custody.

During a search, police say they were able to find nearly 10,000 images and over 400 videos of child pornography, some of which included the girl.

The suspect is not being identified to protect the identity of the victim. Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, and the allegations had occurred over the course of a year.

Gatineau Police continue to investigate, in order to determine where other images came from, and to identify other children pictured in the images that were found. They say further charges may be laid.

The suspect is charged with sexual contact, production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and making sexually explicit materials available to a child.