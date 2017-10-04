

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are renewing the call for help in finding a 39-year-old woman who has been missing for more than four months.

Mary Papatsie went missing in June 2017.Papatsie is an Inuit woman about 5-foot-3, between 140 and 160 pounds, with long straight brown hair.

She has a scar above her left eye from a piercing.

In July, police say the investigation was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit because of “red flags.”

Police say her disappearance is suspicious.

In statement, Major Crimes Unit Staff Sergeant, Bruce Pirt says ““Anytime there are no sightings or financial transactions being made by the person missing, it’s concerning.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Major Crime Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, or anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.