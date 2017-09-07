

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa motorists will find some relief at the pumps today.

Prices dropped 4-cents a litre at several Ottawa gas stations overnight to $1.29.9 cents a litre.

Analyst Dan McTeague predicts gas prices will drop another 2 cents a litre on Friday.

Gas prices increased 30 cents a litre in Ottawa last week. Part of the increase was due to Hurricane Harvey forcing the shutdown of refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.

McTeague says retailers also restored the 10 cent a litre margin on gas prices after operating with a zero margin. He said retailers could use the wholesale price increased caused by Hurricane Harvey as an excuse to raise prices to boost profit margins.