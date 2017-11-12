

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Redblacks will not get the chance to defend their Grey Cup title at home. They lost 31-20 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the East Division semifinal on Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

In his first career playoff start, Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris had over 400 yards passing with two TDs and two interceptions.

Saskatchewan and Ottawa combined for three touchdowns on the game's first three possessions. That set CFL playoff marks for fastest two TDs (four minutes seven seconds); fastest three touchdowns (5:54); and first time the opening three possessions resulted in a touchdown.

Saskatchewan will now visit the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final next Sunday.