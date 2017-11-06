

CTV Ottawa





We're raising the Redblacks flag for our defending Grey Cup champions at 12:15 today at Ottawa City Hall. Mayor Jim Watson, quarterback Trevor Harris, head coach Rick Campbell, Big Joe and other Redblacks representatives will be on hand. Everyone is welcome to cheer on our hometeam as they prepare for Canada's biggest game here in Ottawa in just three weeks time.

First, the Ottawa Redblacks host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday, November 12 in the Eastern Semi-Final before the Eastern and Western finals are held on November 19.

The 105th Grey Cup Championship is officially sold out and will be televised on TSN on November 26.