The Canadian Red Cross says it will provide direct financial assistance to spring flood victims.

The assistance will total $4-million, which is over half the funds raised to date. This includes over $3 million dollars for more than 5,200 households in Quebec and close to $1 million for almost 1,600 households in Ontario.

Eligible registered households in Ontario and Quebec will get $600 to help by what they urgently need.

The distribtion of assistance will begin next week. Residents can register for assistance with the Red Cross online redcross.ca/gethelp, or by phone at 1-800-863-6582.

