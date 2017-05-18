Red Cross to provide $4 million to spring flood victims
A Gatineau fire services boat passes a submerged car in an area of Gatineau, Que. affected by floods, Thursday, May 11, 2017. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 7:23AM EDT
The Canadian Red Cross says it will provide direct financial assistance to spring flood victims.
The assistance will total $4-million, which is over half the funds raised to date. This includes over $3 million dollars for more than 5,200 households in Quebec and close to $1 million for almost 1,600 households in Ontario.
Eligible registered households in Ontario and Quebec will get $600 to help by what they urgently need.
The distribtion of assistance will begin next week. Residents can register for assistance with the Red Cross online redcross.ca/gethelp, or by phone at 1-800-863-6582.
