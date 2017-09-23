

CTV Ottawa





More than two thousand people visited Ottawa City Hall Saturday for the annual Recovery Day Festival.

The event started in 2012 as a way to bring people together to talk about addiction and recovery. The festival started with just three people and has grown every year since.

"It's about friends, family and others getting together and people in their recovery like myself that say we are doing better and there is hope that we can break the stigma and shame that affects your condition," said Gord Garner, the festival producer.

Every speaker, singer and most volunteers at the event are connected in some way to a person with an addiction.

17-year-old Chloe White and her mom, Louise, spoke before the crowd at Marion Dewar Plaza about their journey over the last decade.

"I hold no shame around it," said Chloe White, who started drinking at age 11. "It's just another part of my life and I think it's such an important piece for everybody to acknowledge that these things happen; people suffer from addiction and disease but that doesn't mean there is no hope for them at the same time."

White has been clean for just over three years and said she hopes her story will help others speak out and get the help they need.

"I have the tools in my life to be able to talk about it; I have the tools to be able to come out and say look at me I'm here, I'm somebody who has suffered from addiction, from this disease and I'm still here in this world,” White said. “I'm going to continue to talk about it because there are people who are sitting at home who don't have that ability and who are feeling shame."

The event featured dozens of local community groups on hand to answer questions about their addiction, counselling and recovery programs.