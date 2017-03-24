

CTV Ottawa





An early spring snowstorm led to traffic gridlock, collisions, and frustration for pedestrians and motorists in Ottawa Friday morning.

Ottawa Police report there were 65 collisions on area roads before the noon hour.

On a regular day, police handle about 50 crashes.

Crews were out early this morning clearing main streets.

Sidestreets were slick and icy in some areas.

A commute from the suburbs to downtown Ottawa took up to two hours.

YOW Weather records tweeted today is the snowiest March 24 in Ottawa since 1926.

Some OC Transpo buses got stuck in the snow and had troubling climbing hills.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow will change to rain later today.

The high should reach plus 2 in the afternoon.